Breaking News

Morning News – April 29

Apr 29, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits:

  • Hockey is important to Canadians! Hydro One and Elexicon Energy has scheduled an outage for customers in Durham Region and surrounding areas tonight, April 29 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on April 30. Saturday night is important for the Maple Leafs. If the game approaches 11 p.m., we’ll delay the start of the outage.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*