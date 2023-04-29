Morning News – April 29

Apr 29, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- Hockey is important to Canadians! Hydro One and Elexicon Energy has scheduled an outage for customers in Durham Region and surrounding areas tonight, April 29 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on April 30. Saturday night is important for the Maple Leafs. If the game approaches 11 p.m., we’ll delay the start of the outage.
