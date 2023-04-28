Morning News – April 28

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries changing to 30% chance of rain showers this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Periods of rain. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to former Soo Greyhound Tye Kartye (of Kingston) who made his NHL debut Wednesday as a forward for the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the playoffs. He scored his first ever goal in his debut game and was also named 1st star of the game.
- Island Gold produced 32,900 ounces of gold between January and March, work continues on the Phase 3+ Expansion
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)