Morning News – May 1

May 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow near noon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- The WFD was called out to reports of a fire by the Hawk Junction turnoff. It turned out to be an unattended slab pile that was burning.
- This week marks the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Mental Health Week. It is also Children’s Mental Health Week.
Provincial Announcements:
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington at 10:30 a.m. in Burlington
