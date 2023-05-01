Breaking News

Morning News – May 1

May 1, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow near noon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low zero.

News Tidbits:

  • The WFD was called out to reports of a fire by the Hawk Junction turnoff. It turned out to be an unattended slab pile that was burning.
  • This week marks the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Mental Health Week. It is also Children’s Mental Health Week.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington at 10:30 a.m. in Burlington
