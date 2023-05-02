Morning News – May 2

May 2, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Argonaut Gold (Magino Project) plans to release its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 5, 2023
- The Government of Ontario announced the appointment of the Honourable Sharon Margaret Nicklas as Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice.
- Very sad to hear that Gordon Lightfoot passed away last night in Toronto at the age of 84. Maybe they will ring the Fitz’s bell at Whitefish Point and let it peal over Lake Superior.
Provincial Announcements:
- Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx at 10 a.m. in Brampton
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy at 11 in Barrie
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 1 p.m. in Barrie
