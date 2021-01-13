PAIM, Maria

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Paim at home with her children by her side on January 12, 2021, at the age of 63. She will be remembered by her daughter Helena Paim and her son Christopher Paim. She leaves behind her sister Mandy and her children Jordan and Cassidy.

The family would like to thank CBI Home Health and Theresa from ParaMed. A special thank you to Dr. Wilson.

As per Maria’s wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial donations may be made online or by cheque to ARCH.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.