From the Branch – January 13

Will it ever end?

So the shut down is now extended and the Legion Branch 429 has to stay closed. So with NO income, drastic actions are required to stay afloat. We hope not as bad as Branch 23 in North Bay who are now without a building and may have to turn in their charter.

Our executive will monitor the situation and at the end of the lockdown make decisions to hopefully get back in business. In the meantime we get a lot of support from our Wawa friends. We thank Bruce Welbourne & Evolugen/Brookfield for the generous donation of $2,500.00. We really appreciate this assistance during these uncertain times.

We hope the vaccination program will be accelerated soon so we beat this COVID-19 for good. In the meantime all meetings are cancelled.

So ALL members please stay safe, wear a mask and stay at home and alive!

This wife always complained that her husband spent too much time at his favourite bar. So he invited her to come with him one night and she agreed.

The two sat down at the bar and he asked her what she would like so she said. “The same as you!”

So he ordered 2 Jack Daniels and when they were served he took his and downed it. His wife smelled the glass and took a little sip and immediately spit it out again.

She said… “How can you drink this terrible stuff!” and he replied…. “ Now you see that I am here not for my Pleasure!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.