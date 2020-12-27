Helpful students assist Mme Brigitte!

After a good dinner and while waiting to be able to go play outside, grade 2 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) take pleasure in assisting Mme Brigitte, the school janitor. Each day and each taking their turn, one student picks up the broom while another takes care of the dustpan. Together, the students cheerfully clean the school under the watchful eye of Mme Brigitte. It is a real pleasure to see them work heartily!