Learning math with the support of Hungry Hungry Hippos

When Ms. Monique Grendron, teacher at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), first saw the game Hungry Hungry Hippos, she knew she had to integrate it, one way or another, in her classroom.

Motivated to make it easy for students to learn while having fun, she modified the original version of the Hungry Hungry Hippo game to create a version that emphasizes additions and subtractions.

This new version of the game is one that all students can practice. In addition, this play-based learning exercise allows students to better understand and review the principles of addition and subtraction while working in teams and developing problem-solving strategies!