Monstrous recipe proves tasty!

As part of their French and science lessons, grade 4 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) prepared a monstrous recipe that was simply delicious! Supported by their teacher, Mr. Éric Comtois, the students had the teacher-approved opportunity to eat spiders by following an original recipe in their reading book. To achieve this, they had to follow the steps listed in this recipe, which would allow them to transform a solid into a liquid while ensuring a result that they could bite into. Who could have imagined that a spider could be so pleasant and so tasty?