SE OPP Wawa – Investigate Fatal Collision

On December 18, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 10 kilometers south of Wawa.
Officers arrived on scene and found that a single tractor-trailer had struck a rock-cut. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) are investigating. The name of the deceased will be released at a later time.
