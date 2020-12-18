Hwy 17 South of Wawa – CLOSED (12:25)

Dec 18, 2020 at 12:25
Higway 17 is now closed from Wawa (Pinewood Drive) to Batchawana due to this collision.
Dec 18, 2020 at 12:03
Ontario511 has confirmed the highway closure.
Highway 17 (20km south of Wawa) is closed right now due to a collision. OPP and emergency services are scene.
Wawa-news will update as information is available.
