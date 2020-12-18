Breaking News

Hwy 17 South of Wawa – CLOSED (12:25)

Photo as of 12:40 p.m., headed to Wawa.

 

Dec 18, 2020 at 12:25

Higway 17 is now closed from Wawa (Pinewood Drive) to Batchawana due to this collision.

Dec 18, 2020 at 12:03

Ontario511 has confirmed the highway closure.

 

Dec 18, 2020 at 11:42

 

Highway 17 (20km south of Wawa) is closed right now due to a collision. OPP and emergency services are scene.

 

Wawa-news will update as information is available.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*