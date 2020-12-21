SE OPP Wawa – Investigate Fatal Collision – Deceased Identified

On December 18, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 10 kilometers south of Wawa.
Officers arrived on scene and found that a single tractor-trailer had struck a rock-cut. The driver of the vehicle, William MAGNUSSON, 55 years-of-age, from Libau, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are still investigating.
