East Algoma OPP – 27 Charges laid after stolen vehicle is located

On December 15, 2020, at approximately 8:49 p.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 where a vehicle was swerving all over the road in the Town of Iron Bridge.

At approximately 9:09 p.m., police observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 17. A short time later, police responded to a collision on Melwell Road involving that same vehicle. Not far away, a person was observed passed out in a ditch with a duffle bag. A query of the vehicle revealed it was stolen from Sault Ste Marie.

Police searched the duffle bag and located a loaded sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, a loaded sawed-off semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle, a mask, a small baggie containing six suspected valium pills, cannabis marihuana paraphernalia, break-in tools, personal cheques, and numerous bank cards.

While police were dealing with the person, threats were made to kill police and their families. The person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released back to the police.

As a result of the investigation a 19-year-old from Toronto was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession of Break-in Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC;

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC;

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1) (a) of the CC;

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC;

Uttering Threats-Cause Death of Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC;

Two Counts of Possession of Firearm and Ammunition Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC;

Two Counts Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1) of the CC;

Two Counts of Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 96(a) of the CC;

Two Counts of Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Firearm/Ammunition, contrary to section 95(b) of the CC;

Two Counts of Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC;

Two Counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC;

Two Counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC;

Two Counts of Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Two Counts Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC;

Two Counts of Fail to Comply With Sentence, contrary to section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act; and with

Driver Motor Vehicle -No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 16, 2020 and was remanded into custody.