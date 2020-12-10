SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man charged in violation of their court-ordered release conditions

On December 9, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a person in violation of their court-ordered release conditions.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the individual was located and arrested. As a result of the investigation, Christopher Beland, 24 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 11, 2021, in Wawa.