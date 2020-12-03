Santé Manitouwadge Health – First Local Positive Case of COVID-19

Santé Manitouwadge Health has received notification of our first positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test result for a person in Manitouwadge (December 2, 2020).

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is actively investigating the case. Currently, they are doing contact tracing, which involves tracking down everyone who has been in close physical contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19

SMH will be putting a pause on some activities and will continually reassess our programming dependent on the Community Covid19 status along with Regional and Provincial guidelines.

Staying safe and limiting the spread of the virus

To prevent virus transmission in our communities, everyone is encouraged to continue following the important messages that have been repeatedly shared over the last few months, including:

Maintaining physical distancing,

Staying home if you are sick,

Wearing a face covering when needed,

Self-isolating when appropriate,

Washing or sanitizing your hands frequently,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and

Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces often.

If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or are concerned that you need to be tested for COVID-19, first self-isolate, contact the COVID Assessment Centre by calling: 807- 826-3251 ext. 221,

Ongoing communication

We want to assure you that we are following best evidence practices and that we remain committed to keeping our community and health workers updated with timely and accurate information of any local COVID-19 spread. We will continue to regularly relay those messages to you using the following media outlets: SMH website and Facebook page, and MFHT Facebook page and Township of Manitouwadge website.

BE KIND and supportive of each other

We recognize that you may be concerned, fearful and anxious about further spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We assure you that these feelings are normal in times like these. We also understand that dealing with these difficult emotions is not always easy and it can sometimes impact the way we treat others.

Everyone needs to do everything they can to support our community and prevent the spread of the virus, while maintaining civility, compassion and understanding.

For additional information about COVID-19, please visit: Thunder Bay & District Health Unit: www.tbdhu.com

Working Together, Protecting our Community”.