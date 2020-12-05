Barrick Gold issues Update on Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

At this time, we would consider anyone who worked an underground shift during any of the dates and shifts listed as a High Risk Contact (close contact) for COVID-19 and need to self-isolate. Those that are identified as high risk contacts should self isolate for 14 days from their last exposure. So this could be their last shift worked with the positive case.

If you worked on any of these shifts and you have symptoms, or you develop symptoms, or you have had any symptoms at some point since November 21:

Please call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630, and,

All other people living in the same household must also self-isolate.