Barrick Gold issues Update on Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is asking anyone who worked as part of the underground shift (employees and contractors) during any of the following dates and shifts noted below to immediately go into self-isolation at home.
November 21 – Day Shift
November 22 – Day Shift
November 23 – Day Shift
November 24 – Day Shift
November 25 – Day Shift
November 26 – Night Shift
November 27 – Night Shift
November 28 – Night Shift
November 29 – Night Shift
At this time, we would consider anyone who worked an underground shift during any of the dates and shifts listed as a High Risk Contact (close contact) for COVID-19 and need to self-isolate. Those that are identified as high risk contacts should self isolate for 14 days from their last exposure. So this could be their last shift worked with the positive case.
If you worked on any of these shifts and you have symptoms, or you develop symptoms, or you have had any symptoms at some point since November 21:
Please call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630, and,
All other people living in the same household must also self-isolate.
(For individuals outside of the Thunder Bay District, you can call your local public health authority or assessment centre for testing.)
Workers have been contacted and have clear instructions on how to self isolate.
