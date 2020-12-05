COVID-19 Advisory Holy Saviour Catholic School, Marathon

There are now seven cases of COVID-19 in Marathon. Superior North Catholic District School Board has issued a letter to the school community stating that the Board has received notification of a confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our Holy Saviour Catholic School in Marathon. Contact tracing is underway with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual.

The Board explains, “The TBDHU is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who have an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case and will give directions to follow. If you are not contacted, you or your child(ren) have not been identified as close contacts. Anyone identified by public health as a close contact will be required to stay home and not return to the school setting until cleared by public health.”

This announcement came out at the same time as the announcement of Cases 6 & 7 of COVID-19 in Marathon by the Marathon Family Health Team (MFHT).

All patients who have tested positive for the virus have been contacted by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and are self-isolating at home to prevent further spread of the virus. The exposure categories of both new cases are unknown at this time, but this information will be reported by TBDHU when it becomes available.

The TBDHU is completing very thorough contact tracing and will contact those who are considered high-risk contacts of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The contact tracing process typically happens within a 24-hour period.

The Corporation of the Town of Marathon Emergency Control Group has closed the Marathon Arena, Port Hole Pool, and the Lakeview Community All for a.minimum one-week period until December 11th. The ECG will monitor the developing situation daily.

“It is unfortunate that our local cases are rising and that as a district we are moving into the Orange Level provincially, but this reinforces the need at this time for residents to be highly responsible.

I cannot stress this enough. We need to do the right things such as distancing, masks, hand washing, and staying home if you are sick to protect our families and neighbors. We need to do

everything we can to contain the spread locally.” stated Mayor Rick Dumas in a media release.