Students enjoy giant format of Candy Land game!

A giant format of the Candy Land game? Yes, this is possible! Ms. Monique Gendron, grade 2 teacher at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), with the support of the educator Ms. Manon Gagnon-Lévesque, had everything organized and decorated the class in a giant version of Candy Land! The giant turnstile identified challenges in French and mathematics. The revision exercises were carried out in a festive atmosphere and the results were exceptional!

