Remembering our Canadian war heroes

Grades 7 and 8 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) recently participated in an activity to remember the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country. Having painted rocks for Remembrance Day, the students who were accompanied by their teacher, Ms. Ashley Hunt-Robinson, went to Queen’s Park (Wawa) to place these rocks around the Cenotaph.

The École Saint-Joseph students will never forget our Canadian war heroes!