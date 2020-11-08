Decorated Indigenous Veteran Mr. Philip Favel honoured in ceremony at the Canadian War Museum

Today, on Indigenous Veterans Day, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian War Museum honoured the service of Indigenous Veteran Mr. Philip Favel. Mr. Favel served in the Second World War and since coming home, he has continued to fight for fair compensation for Indigenous Veterans. As part of the ceremony, a portrait of Mr. Favel painted by Ottawa-based artist Elaine Goble was unveiled at the Canadian War Museum. Normandy Warrior was generously donated by the artist to the Museum and will be added to the Museum’s national collection. The portrait will be on prominent display at the Museum until January, 2021.

A farmer’s son from the Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan, Mr. Favel enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1942 at the age of 20. He served in the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps. He landed in Normandy on D-Day, as part of Operation OVERLORD during the Second World War, and throughout his two years in Europe he delivered vital supplies to front line troops.

Mr. Favel has been recognized with many medals for his service, including the 1939-45 Star and National Order of the Legion of Honor (France).

After the Second World War and his release from the military in 1945, Mr. Favel began his ongoing advocacy for Indigenous Veterans and later served as Grand Chief of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans.

Mr. Favel’s granddaughter, Nadine Favel, represented him at the ceremony.