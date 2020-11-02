From the Branch – Remembrance Day Services – Hawk Junction & Wawa

The following are the plans for this year’s Remembrance services. Although down scaled “We Will Remember Them”.

Nov. 8th

Church service at St. Monica’s Catholic Church at 9:00 am.

Wreath laying ceremony at Hawk Junction at 11:00 am. There will not be a lunch due to COVID-19 rules.

Nov. 11th

We will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph at 10:45 am. for Veterans, Legion and Ladies Auxiliary and invited guests. There will be no parade and no bus. The public will be told to stay home in the Poppy flyer which we will send out and via the media again due to COVID-19 rules. We do intend to provide lunch to the attendees (50 max) at the Branch following the ceremony for a donation. Potluck is not allowed.

Although we still have a few details to finalize the plan is to meet at the Cenotaph (I’ll ask the school if we can park in their lot). We’ll form up on the sidewalk in front of the cenotaph and lay several wreaths, some will be prelaid. We will leave them there for the afternoon or some time, pending weather then take them to the cemetery. We will see if it is possible to video the ceremony and make it available to the public but we are still unsure at this point.

Please remember your masks and let us know if you will be attending so the guest list can be adjusted so we stay within the covid 19 numbers.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.