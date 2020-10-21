The LDHC Foundation Thanks Evolugen by Brookfield Rewewable

Thank you to Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable for making a $5,000 donation in support of the purchase of a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. To date, Evolugen/Brookfield have donated a total of $26,540.00 to the Foundation showing their commitment to support the enhancement of health care services provided at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. This gift is greatly appreciated! Thank you to Evolugen/Brookfield for your continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate, contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147, email us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook & Instagram @LDHCFoundation.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.