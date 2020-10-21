SE OPP Wawa – Person Charged with Vandalism after Domestic Dispute

On October 20, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a mischief on Mission Road in Wawa.
Police established that the vandalism had occurred as a result of a domestic dispute during the early morning hours. As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in December, 2020, in Wawa.
