At 3:22 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
- City Of Thunder Bay
- Dryden – Ignace
- Fort Frances – Rainy Lake
- Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico
- Superior West, and
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North.
Frost will be likely tonight into Thursday morning over portions of Northern Ontario. Gardeners are warned that some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
