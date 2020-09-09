At 3:22 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

City Of Thunder Bay

Dryden – Ignace

Fort Frances – Rainy Lake

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico

Superior West, and

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North.

Frost will be likely tonight into Thursday morning over portions of Northern Ontario. Gardeners are warned that some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.