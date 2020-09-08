At 8:52 a.m. the Frost Advisory ended for:

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa, Agawa – Lake Superior Park, Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls, Chapleau – Gogama, and Kirkland Lake – Englehart.

It continues for:

City of Thunder Bay, Kenora – Nestor Falls, Dryden – Ignace, Fort Frances – Rainy Lake, Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico, Superior West, and Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

At 5:25 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:

City of Thunder Bay, Kenora – Nestor Falls, Dryden – Ignace, Fort Frances – Rainy Lake, Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico, Superior West, Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North, Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa, Agawa – Lake Superior Park, Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls, Chapleau – Gogama, and Kirkland Lake – Englehart.

The warning is that patchy frost likely early this morning.

Low temperatures are expected to be near or just below zero degrees Celsius early this morning possibly causing patchy frost. The warning continues tonight with frost possible. Gardeners are warned to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas to protect the frost-sensitive plants and trees.