May 20, 2018 @ 10:57

It’s hard not to buy plants in the spring and make our gardens look beautiful. Canadian Tire and ValuMart both offer a variety of plants, but one has to remember the saying not to plant until after the first full moon in June. If you do plant, you may wish to consider covering them up tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory (valid from 08:00 p.m. Sunday 20 May 2018, to 12:00 p.m. EDT Monday 21 May 2018. Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. This frost advisory covers from Pukaskwa Park to St. Joseph’s Island.