SSM OPP – Victim Identified in fatal ATV Collision

On September 5, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers from the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Haviland Shores Road, in Goulais Township.

Sault Ste. Marie Ambulance Service and Goulais Fire & Rescue attended to assist. The driver of the ATV, 33 year old Jesse Miezlaiskis, of Goulais River was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team is continuing their investigation.