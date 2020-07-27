SSM OPP – Victim Identified in Fatal Collision

On July 21, 2020 at approximately 11:30 pm members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 East.

A motor vehicle travelling westbound left the roadway and entered the median where the vehicle rolled.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Delmer St. Jacques, 61 year old male from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.