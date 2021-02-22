Breaking News

SSM OPP – Missing Snowmobiler Located

On Friday, February 19, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a missing snowmobiler somewhere between Searchmont and Half Way Haven.

 

On Saturday, February 20, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m., with the assistance of OPP Aviation Services, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Sault Search and Rescue and the Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobiling Club-Sault Trailblazers, the missing male was safely located.

 

Investigation is continuing.

Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*