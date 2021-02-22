SSM OPP – Missing Snowmobiler Located

On Friday, February 19, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a missing snowmobiler somewhere between Searchmont and Half Way Haven.
On Saturday, February 20, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m., with the assistance of OPP Aviation Services, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Sault Search and Rescue and the Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobiling Club-Sault Trailblazers, the missing male was safely located.
Investigation is continuing.
