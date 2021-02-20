Search is underway for Snowmobiler missing between Searchmont & Halfway Haven (D Trail North) UPDATE Located

The Sault Trailblazers have posted “He has been located and is safely back in Searchmont. Thanks to all who assisted in search.”

The Sault Trailblazers have posted a notice on their FB page.

“All Snowmobilers heading on D trail North to Halfway Haven. Please proceed with caution as we have our members engaged in an active search for an overdue snowmobile. Proceed with caution and be prepared as OPP also have a helicopter working search grids.