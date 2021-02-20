Search is underway for Snowmobiler missing between Searchmont & Halfway Haven (D Trail North) UPDATE Located

Feb 20, 2021 at 14:25
The Sault Trailblazers have posted “He has been located and is safely back in Searchmont. Thanks to all who assisted in search.”
Feb 20, 2021 at 12:51
The Sault Trailblazers have posted a notice on their FB page.
“All Snowmobilers heading on D trail North to Halfway Haven. Please proceed with caution as we have our members engaged in an active search for an overdue snowmobile. Proceed with caution and be prepared as OPP also have a helicopter working search grids.
Thank you.”
Yesterday at about 4:30 p.m., 31-year-old Matt Evans left for Halfway Haven from the Searchmont highway.
