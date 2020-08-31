SE OPP White River – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute

On August 24, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Elgin Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Damage Property, contrary to section 264.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Wawa.