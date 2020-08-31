East Algoma OPP – Looking for Stolen Vehicle

On August 30, 2020, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen pick-up truck from a construction site at the junction of Highway 17 and Highway 17B in the Town of Thessalon.

The black 2019 Dodge Ram’s last known location was on Highway 129 and had stopped on a dirt road to burn the personal items that were inside the vehicle. The pick-up contains tools in the rear box and has tinted window with a sticker on the rear window that displays: “Bone Wish”.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.