Morning News Tidbits – August 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 10.

The rain may continue on and into the weekend – The US National Weather Service warns that severe storms and flash flooding is possible from the Northern Plains and Great Lakes into the Northeast today and Friday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health –

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 24,763 Positive 27 Negative 24,352 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 26, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on August 26, with thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the region, with the exception of an area south of Smooth Rock Falls, which is showing a high hazard today.

There was one new forest fire, Nipigon 69 confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 26. There are currently 15 active forest fires in the region. One is being held, three are under control and 11 are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in Fort Frances district.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, to make an announcement at 3 p.m.

The rain that Wawa saw yesterday was much greater in a swath from Montreal River to Sudbury. In the Soo, the Wellington Street underpass flooded again stranding two vehicles. Bay Street, and the Bay Street & Bruce Street intersection also saw flooding.

From the Past: On this day, August 27, 2000 – St. Monica’s Parish dedicated the statute of St. Monica in the vestibule of the church.