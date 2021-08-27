Morning News – August 27

Weather

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are fourteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:00 PM, August 25, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 77,617

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 76.2%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Being Held

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 1 1 1 6

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north which is showing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 82 11 4 9 58

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high in the Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Low to moderate fire hazard conditions are prevalent in Kenora, Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors. Hazard conditions in the Red Lake sector are low.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Denny Lambert, who now joins the Sudbury Wolves scouting staff. Denny will be assisting the scouting team and be responsible for Northern Ontario.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year.