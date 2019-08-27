Tuesday Morning News – August 27

Weather – Showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Night – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 11.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget to make your comments on the draft Ice Rental Policy – comments are invited until tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.