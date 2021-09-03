ROUSSEAU, Marc

Passed away peacefully with Sandra by his side on August 27, 2021. Proud and loving father of Brandi-Lee (Dan), Riley (Shawn) and Dusty (Brooke). Loving Grampa and Papa of Wyatt, Harlie, Gord, Charlie, Jackson and Isabella. Fondly thought of by Dalyce, mother of Marc’s children. Marc will be missed by his brother John (Luanne) who was his golf buddy for life. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Claire and Joseph, brother Mike, sister Rita and grandchild Sunny. Marc will be dearly missed by his extended family, Mumma and Orval (predeceased), Sharon (Ed) Spencer, Shelley (Jim), Scott, Bev, Tasha-Marie, Jasmin (Kaiyah) and Alexis (Jon).

If you knew Marc, you knew his love of sports, golfing, fishing (loved his ol’ boat), hunting, and hockey. GO LEAFS GO!

At Marc’s request, no services will be held. Memorial donations to SAH Cancer Care Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

And if I go,

while you’re still here…

Know that I live on,

vibrating to a different measure

–behind a thin veil you cannot see through.

You will not see me,

so you must have faith.

I wait for the time when we can soar together again,

–both aware of each other.

Until then, live your life to the fullest.

And when you need me,

Just whisper my name in your heart,

…I will be there.