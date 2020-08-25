Nipigon OPP investigate Death at Stillwater Park

On August 23, 2020, at approximately 3:46 am officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment were called to investigate an incident at Stillwater Park on Highway 11-17. Police arrived and located an unresponsive male. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Seth DIONNE (32 years of age) of Thornbury, Ontario. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto where a post mortem examination will take place on August 26, 2020

Denise HARRISON, 30 years old of Collingwood, ON has been arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation causing death contrary to Section 320.12(3) of the Criminal Code.

The accused attended bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice and was remanded into custody until Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The North West Region Crime Unit, Technical Collision Investigators and Forensic Identification Services is continuing this investigation under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at:http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.