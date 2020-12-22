Nipigon OPP Continue to Investigate Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision

On December 20, 2020 at approximately 1:00 pm officers from the Greenstone and Nipigon Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, Greenstone Municipality, near Postagoni River.

Initial investigation indicates an eastbound tractor-trailer and westbound tractor-trailer collided. The driver of one tractor-trailer, Jagmohan DHILLON, 48 years old of Surrey, British Columbia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Beardmore and Geraldton Fire Departments along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from both Greenstone and Nipigon were on scene to assist.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) unit attended to conduct their investigation. Highway 11 was closed for several hours before re- opening at 2:00 a.m.

Police investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.