Nipigon OPP – Collision results in Impaired Charges and More…

On December 30, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Dorion and Hurkett Volunteer Fire Departments and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Highway 11&17 in the Township of Dorion.

Investigation determined the driver to be impaired by drug and the vehicle to have been stolen from Thunder Bay, ON. During the arrest the driver assaulted an arresting officer. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Vincent STOLZ, age 22, of Thunder Bay Ontario is charged with:

Assault Police – Section 270(1)(a)

Resist Arrest – Section 129(a)

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drug – Sec 320.14(1)(a) and;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Section 355(a)

The accused has been remanded into custody.