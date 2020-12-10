Nipigon OPP lay charges in overdose

On November 27, 2020, members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a residence in Nipigon, Ontario for a report of a suspected drug overdose. A 36-year-old was transported to the hospital where they recovered.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overdose was initiated by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and OPP North West Region Crime Unit.

On 9 December 2020, a search warrant was executed at a Nipigon residence. A quantity of suspected Fentanyl was located and seized.

Jarrett Collins 29 years old of Nipigon, Ontario has been charged with one count of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this occurrence or any other drug trafficking to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or access their anonymous website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.