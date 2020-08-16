Men’s Night Golf – August 14

114 Players
1st FLIGHT: Jeremi Lord, Dimitri levesque, Shane Sherman – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman, spare – 3 under par 33
3rd FLIGHT: John Simon, Max Simon, Jeff Amos – 2 under par 34
4th FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Dean Willand – 1 under par 35
5th FLIGHT: Scott Robinson, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath – even par 36
6th FLIGHT: Jamie Boylan, Caleb Boylan, Kay Miller – 1 over par 37
7th FLIGHT: Adam Tomasini, Kyle Wood, Alain Bouffard – 3 over par 39
8th FLIGHT: Eric Mitrikas, Tony Thomas, Nathan Adams – 3 over par 39
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jeremi Lord
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Bill Carruthers (eagle)
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Anders Morden
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Michel Lemoyne
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jim Olynik
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Eric Levesque
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mike Hogan
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dean Willand
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Jarett Asselin
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Max Dechamplain
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Eric Matrikas
Winner of Cash Draw $57.00: Nash Lewis
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,067.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($415.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Tanner Paddock, Sandy Oliver, Greg Toffner, Bill Carruthers, Kevin Auger, Mario Casavant – Putt off will happen August 20th.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Adam & Eve – Couples Night. Friday August 28th. See details below. This is booking up fast, so please sign up asap with your entry fee and don’t miss this rare occasion to play with your better half… (Divorce attorneys are lining up to assist with decision making!)
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
