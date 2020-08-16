Men’s Night Golf – August 14

114 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jeremi Lord, Dimitri levesque, Shane Sherman – 6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman, spare – 3 under par 33

3rd FLIGHT: John Simon, Max Simon, Jeff Amos – 2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Dean Willand – 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Scott Robinson, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath – even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Jamie Boylan, Caleb Boylan, Kay Miller – 1 over par 37

7th FLIGHT: Adam Tomasini, Kyle Wood, Alain Bouffard – 3 over par 39

8th FLIGHT: Eric Mitrikas, Tony Thomas, Nathan Adams – 3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jeremi Lord

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Bill Carruthers (eagle)

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Anders Morden

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Michel Lemoyne

Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jim Olynik

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Eric Levesque

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mike Hogan

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dean Willand

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Jarett Asselin

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Max Dechamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Eric Matrikas

Winner of Cash Draw $57.00: Nash Lewis

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,067.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($415.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Tanner Paddock, Sandy Oliver, Greg Toffner, Bill Carruthers, Kevin Auger, Mario Casavant – Putt off will happen August 20th.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Adam & Eve – Couples Night. Friday August 28th. See details below. This is booking up fast, so please sign up asap with your entry fee and don’t miss this rare occasion to play with your better half… (Divorce attorneys are lining up to assist with decision making!)

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.