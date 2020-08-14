Morning News Tidbits – August 14

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 16.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 13, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 23,108 Positive 27 Negative 22,403 Pending 678 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits: There are eighteen active fire across the Northeast region, of these, fourteen are being observed, two are being held, one is under control and one fire is not under control at the time of this update. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across the region, with areas near Wawa and Foleyet showing an extreme hazard today. Over the next few days, residents of Northern Ontario may notice a haze and the smell of smoke. This is a result of smoke drift from the Nipigon 45 and Red Lake 49 forest fires.

There are 29 active fires in the northwest region. Eleven fires are not under control, one fire is being held, seven fires are under control and 10 fires are being observed. Five fires were declared out today. The forest fire hazard is high to extreme across the northwest region. Significant rainfall is expected in the region over the next 48 hours.

Red Lake 49:

Faced with challenging conditions, firefighters on both the ground and in the air kept the fire from increasing in size on Aug. 12.

Red Lake 49’s current size is 552 ha, a reduction from a previous estimate. Better visibility in the area has allowed AFFES to more accurately map the fire’s perimeter.

20 four-person FireRanger crews are currently committed to suppression on RED049.

Eight helicopters are working to support crews and bucket water onto the fire’s edges.

Two CL-415 waterbombers are on standby at Red Lake Airport,to be used as the fire situation requires.

The ground operation includes nearly 40 km of hose and 70 pumps.

800 loads or 5 million litres of water have been dropped on the fire by water bombers, particularly in the early stages.

Rain and storms are expected on Thursday evening and may continue through Friday.

Nipigon 45:

Nipigon 45 is of concern to the community of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) which lies 33 kilometres to the east. While not directly threatening the community, the fire is creating significant volumes of smoke that have resulted in air quality issues for the community.

Fort Hope’s leadership has initiated a stage one evacuation of vulnerable members of the community

Fire is currently 5,475 hectares and has reached the south shore of the Albany River.

Controlled ignition is being used to try to bring the fire to natural boundaries

The fire received air attack with multiple waterbombers this afternoon.

An Incident Management Team has been assigned to Nipigon 45

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.