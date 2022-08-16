Morning News – August 16

Monday, August 16, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 24. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
COVID Statistics:
|
Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|960
|16
|Elliot Lake & Area
|530
|9
|North Algoma
|299
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,338
|48
|Updated: August 11, 2022, 2:10 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are five fires in the Northeast Region. The current fire hazard is mostly high in areas located south of Hearst in the Northeast Region. It is mostly moderate in areas north of Hearst, within the region..
Lake Superior Provincial Park:
- LSPP will be holding two events at Old Woman Bay today. The first is a drop in from 10-12 Noon, when you can meet with Celeste to learn about black bears.
- The second, a guided hike at 1 p.m. with Faith and Meadow will teach you about Lake Superior’s shoreline plant communities at an ancient
cobble beach terrace to discover the tried and true survival secrets of an old growth forest. Please wear sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
- LSPP has been designated a Dark Sky Preserve. At the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre from 3 -5 p.m. you can learn more from Michele about “dark skies” and how important they are.
News Tidbits:
- There is a Corporate Planning Committee and Regular Council meetings this evening in Council Chambers.
