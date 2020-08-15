Morning News Tidbits – August 15

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light near noon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 14, 2020

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 23,259 Positive 27 Negative 22,579 Pending no longer reported Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

It was good to read that Sault Police had removed a significant amount of Fentanyl – 4,600 potential fatal doses. From their media release: In total, 459.98 grams of Fentanyl, 15.56 grams of Heroin, 332.84 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 5.12 grams of Crack Cocaine, 4.24 grams of Cocaine, 103 oxycodone pills and $18,070 of Canadian Currency was seized. The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $289,638. A vehicle with an estimated value of $12,000 was also seized.

Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel for another month.

There are currently eighteen active fires across the Northeast Region, of these, fourteen are being observed, two are under control and two are not under control. The fire hazard is high to extreme across the central and northern portions of the region, while the southern section of the region is showing a moderate to high hazard today.

Over the next few days, residents of Northern Ontario may notice a haze and the smell of smoke. This is a result of smoke drift from the Nipigon 45 and Red Lake 49 forest fires.

At the time of this update there are 24 active fires in the Northwest Region. Seven fires were not under control, four fires were being held, three fires were under control and 10 fires were being observed. Six fires were declared out today.

The fire hazard ranges from low in the Fort Frances, Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors, while western portions of the region in Kenora and Red Lake sectors show pockets of moderate and high fire hazard. Nipigon sector features high to extreme fire hazard.

Red Lake 49

With the change in weather, crews were able to make excellent progress on the fire line today The fire is 552 hectares in size and has not grown Rain has reduced the fire behaviour on Red Lake 49 The fire has received 16.5 mm of rain as of this morning Additional rain is forecast in the next 24 hours Crews continue to consolidate lines on all sides of the fire Heavy equipment has completed building line around the fire The fire remains 3 kilometres south of the Red Lake townsite 20 crews are committed to suppression. 4 crews are committed to values protection 8 helicopters continue to support crews on the fire line An implementation order was put in place at 08:00 today. Please see top of page for more details. The public is encouraged to check the ontario.ca/forestfire website for updates and maps



Nipigon 45

Nipigon 45 is now sized at 6, 196 hectares Controlled ignition has conducted to try to bring the fire to natural boundaries The fire is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Eabametoong First Nation, a remote community On Aug. 12 Chief and Council of Eabametoong issued a stage one evacuation of vulnerable residents to address air quality (smoke) issues as a result of the fire. 9 FireRanger crews are assigned to the fire assisted by helicopters bucketing water on hot spots Light rainfall on portions of the fire An incident command team has been assigned to the fire



Access and Travel Restrictions in Effect – Red Lake District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Red Lake area from RED049, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that requires the evacuation of non-essential personnel in the affected area and restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are restricted: all communities within the Municipality of Red Lake, including Starratt-Olsen, Madsen, Red Lake, Balmertown, Cochenour and Mckenzie Island; Highway 105 north of the intersection of Highway 105 and Bug River, including all side roads to residential areas and tourist camps; Highway 618 from the junction of Highway 105 to and including Starrartt-Olsen as well as the Suffel Lake Road to the Flat Lake culvert; and Highway 125 and all municipal roads and access roads off of Highway 125 including the Nungesser Road to the intersection of East Bay Road.

No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Red Lake District office 807-727-1349.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is in place for all forest fires and restricts air travel within 5 nautical miles of any forest fire. NOTAM information is available through MNRF-Fire at 807-727-2000.

To view a map of the current restricted area as a result of the RED049 forest fire emergency, visit (http://www.affes.mnr.gov.on.ca/extranet/bulletin_Boards/RedLake049_IO_2020-08-13.pdf)