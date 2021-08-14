Morning News – August 14

Weather



Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the central and southern portions of the region, while areas near Wawa and further north are showing mostly a moderate to high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 101 10 6 7 78

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Preston Plante, who under the name of Kilotile has released more than 15 albums. This August he released his final album “Roses are Red” under that name, and retired the name “Kilotile”. He as now changed his name and focus, renaming as Aaron Rokk, and working on the debut album “Higher”.