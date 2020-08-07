Morning News Tidbits – August 7

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 14.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 6, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,957 Positive 27 Negative 21,371 Pending 559 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are fourteen fires active across the Northeast region: one of which is under control and thirteen are being observed. The fire hazard is low to high across the region. Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas, as well as most areas along the North shore of Lake Huron, including St. Joseph’s Island and the western part of Manitoulin Island are showing a high hazard this afternoon, as is part of the Far North.

There are currently four active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is under control, and three are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme with pockets of low to moderate hazard in the far north of Red Lake and Sioux Lookout districts.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.