East Algoma OPP – Suspicious Person Outside Convenience Store Charged with Weapons Offenses

On August 4, 2020, shortly after 6:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a suspicious person pacing with a long-gun concealed in a backpack outside a local convenience store on Paris Drive in the City of Elliot Lake.

The person entered the store and purchased some items and left and could be seen in the parking lot with a long-gun in hand. Police located the male and an arrest was made. The accused was in possession of two imitation firearms.

As a result of the investigation, Michael TASSE, age 27, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purposes, contrary to section 88 of the CC; and with

Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

While in custody at the Blind River detachment the accused urinated and defecated on the floor where he was lodged. As a result, TASSE was charged with: Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 5, 2020 and was remanded into custody. While TASSE was being transported to Algoma Remand and Treatment Centre in Sault Ste Marie, he kicked out a rear passenger window of the cruiser. As a result, TASSE was charged with one more Count of Mischief Under $5000. Estimated damage to the cruiser $550.