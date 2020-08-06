Morning News Tidbits – August 6

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 11.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 5, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,813 Positive 27 Negative 21,260 Pending 526 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe for a Chapleau family. Kim Rodrigue was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Rectal Cancer, requiring her and her family to temporarily live in Sudbury for Kim’s daily chemo and radiation treatments. Any donation will significantly help with travel costs, living expenses, etc… You can find the GoFundMe at this link.

There are eight fires active across the Northeast Region: one of which is under control and seven are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region, except for an area between highways 129 and 144, and part of the Far North, which are showing a high hazard this afternoon.

There are nine active fires in the region. One fire was being held, three fires were under control and five fires were being observed. Four fires were declared out today. High to extreme fire hazard prevails throughout most of the Northwest region with the exception of some areas of moderate fire hazard conditions in the southern portions of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) has announced that the start of their regular season has been delayed from mid-November to January 2021 (a full 20 game season) with the Isobel Cup playoffs are expected to finish by the end of March. The NWHL also wants to hold its annual All-Star Game, but not until the playoffs are completed.

The Women’s Hockey League (SSM) has announced the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season. The Executive agreed that the WHL cannot put itself in a position where it cannot guarantee the safety of its players and officials, and regretfully announced the cancellation.

The Canadian government is committing up to $5 million in relief for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

Don’t forget – if you have any concert tickets with Kewadin Casinos you have one week left to request your ticket refund.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, to make an announcement at 1:00 p.m.