Morning News – August 6

Weather

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. Temperature steady near 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There one active case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (2:30 PM, August 5, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 156,911

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 73,812 / 64.5%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard is low to moderate in both the northern portion and the southern portion of the Northeast Region, while the fire hazard in the central portion of the region is predominantly moderate to high this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 119 18 9 13 79

The wildland fire hazard in the northwest region is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard persisting in the Fort Frances, Dryden, and Thunder Bay sectors.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

If you are travelling to the Soo, keep an eye on Lake Superior. Peter and Rob Greve are kayaking from the Sault to Michipicoten River. They are raising funds, awareness for the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy. They are planning on doing 30km daily, with their first stop last night at Ile Parisienne. The pair’s progress can be tracked via the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy facebook page.

Earth has entered the stream of debris from giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, the source of the annual Perseid meteor shower. Although the peak is mid-next week, avid watchers can still see the occasional meteor.

Government Announcements:

Randy Pettapiece, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, to make an announcement on broadband infrastructure in Southwestern Ontario at 10 a.m.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce, and Daniel Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Will Baird, General Manager, Huronia Historical Parks, and Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North, for a capital funding announcement at 1 p.m.

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, will be joined by Nina Tangri, MPP, Mississauga-Streetsville, and Phil Verster, President and CEO, Metrolinx, to make an announcement at 2 p.m.