Morning News – August 6

Weather:



Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 15.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region, Wawa 4 is 0.1 hectare and is not yet under control. It is located east of Beaton Lake and highway 631. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for an area located southeast of Mattawa that is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Explore the Lake Superior coast with Anna and Celeste to learn how these powerful moods of the lake impacts life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground at 11:00 a.m.. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Join super-sleuth detectives, Paws and Claws, as they search for clues left behind by some of Lake Superior Provincial Park’s most elusive mammals, then, put your skills to the test during the track hunt at the end! Drop in between 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre.

Being a raptor, the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is a breeze. Join Stuart between 1 – 3:00 p.m. to learn more about how birds of prey hunt and why their role in the local ecosystem is vital to healthy forest communities.

Everybody gather round, it’s time for a campfire! Grab a spot at the fire tonight at 7 p.m. (Agawa Bay Pet Exercise Area) to hear Meadow and Zane tell historical Lake Superior tales, cultural stories, and sing beloved campfire songs. We encourage anyone at the end of the program to share a story or sing a song. Feel free to bring a blanket and a hot beverage! Please dress appropriately for the weather.

